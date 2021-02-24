NC's COVID-19 numbers are declining and restrictions could soon loosen, what's causing the decrease?

North Carolina's coronavirus metrics are have fallen from their peak in January to pre-holiday November levels. What driving the trends?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — By Wednesday afternoon, North Carolinians will likely know which COVID-19 restrictions are loosening. The executive order detailing the current modified stay-at-home order expires at the end of the month, and Gov. Roy Cooper has promised details on what will replace it some time this week.

The governor's office has a coronavirus briefing scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. So, it is likely Cooper will announce the new order then.

A source close to the governor told NBC affiliate WRAL-TV that Cooper is considering allowing increased capacity at sporting events for high school and college athletics, in addition to potentially easing other restrictions.

Last week, Cooper said any of the current restrictions would be "on the table" to change, including occupancy limitations for businesses and the curfew.

During last week's briefing he said any of the restrictions were on the table to change: attendance limits for school sports, gathering restrictions, occupancy limits, curfew. @wcnc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) February 23, 2021

Tuesday night, while giving a coronavirus briefing to Mecklenburg County commissioners, Gibbie Harris, the county's health director, said it is likely Cooper will continue with his "dimmer switch" approach, the gradual increasing and decreasing of measures.

"He will lessen restrictions," Harris said. "I don't know that he's going to do away with his order."

Looking at new daily cases, percent positive, and hospitalizations as a whole, the metrics paint a picture similar to what the state was seeing back in November. They are still not on par with the most recent lows from September, but they are trending that way.

For example, the state's positive test rate is back down to just above 6% after peaking above 14% in January. The current rate now mirrors what North Carolina had reported in early November.

While vaccinations have been underway for about two months now in the Tar Heel State, Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, does not believe vaccinations are at a level high enough to make them the biggest influence on the trends.

"A lot of it has to do with increasing amounts of immunity in the population from people having (the virus), and hopefully, not gathering like they did over the holidays," Priest said. "I don't know we've vaccinated enough people for it to be the main driver of decline."

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, 779,122 people statewide have gotten both doses of the vaccines. That is less than 8% of the state's population.

Based on case counts from NCDHHS, at least 846,284 people in the state have had the virus, which is just about 8% of the population as well.

While there is still much to learn about how much those two groups of vaccinated and infected people overlap, how much COVID-19 cases are going undetected, length of immunity, and how variants might play into it, the immunity estimates noted above show the population that still has a ways to go before reaching herd immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is researching what the threshold for coronavirus herd immunity is, but many health experts believe it is likely upwards of 70%.

Health officials have pointed to the importance of vaccinations in reaching herd immunity, as opposed to lifting restrictions completely and letting immunity happen through infection.