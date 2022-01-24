Despite another record of COVID-19 hospitalizations, there could be hope in North Carolina

Nearly 5,000 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19 and health systems are overwhelmed but there could be potential good news, according to the data.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials reported another record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Monday but the data shows the surge in hospitalizations is slowing down, according to WCNC Charlotte analysis.

The Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) reported 18,452 new cases Monday and new cases are trending up. The two-week positivity rate is 32.3% and is also trending up from the start of 2022.

North Carolina health officials reported 4,896 people are hospitalized statewide due to the virus. That is a new pandemic high but the average daily patient increase is a little more than one-third of what it was three weeks ago when omicron became the dominant strain of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS requested federal support for Charlotte-area hospitals that are facing staffing shortages due to the surge.

"We continue to monitor hospital capacity and staffing needs and have requested resources, including additional nurses from FEMA," Cooper said in a statement. "We appreciate previous federal support and will keep working to make sure that people get the medical care they need."

Atrium Health reports it has employed numerous strategies to stretch its capacity, including redeploying staff from urgent care and outpatient centers; limiting non-urgent procedures; closing specialty centers; and using additional state-provided flexibilities, as outlined in a letter NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley sent to hospitals last week. Despite these actions, the health system is currently above 95% capacity.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts