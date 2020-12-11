NC sending 74,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to colleges to help students get tested before holiday travel

North Carolina health officials say a recent rise in COVID-19 cases has been linked back to family and community gatherings.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is delivering COVID-19 tests to colleges and universities across the state ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced Thursday.

The goal is to help college students get tested before heading home for holiday breaks.

NCDHHS is sending a total of 74,470 federally-funded rapid antigen tests to public and private colleges and universities across North Carolina, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Additionally, NCDHHS is working with health departments in Guilford, Harnett, New Hanover, Mecklenburg and Pitt counties to host community testing events near college and university campuses.

“Getting COVID-19 tests to college campuses is one way we can prevent more viral spread across the state as students go home,” Governor Cooper said. “However, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance continue to be our strongest weapons against this virus as we approach the winter holidays.”

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead and get a COVID-19 test before they leave campus or gather with friends and family over the holidays,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, MD. “But even if a test result is negative, it’s not a guarantee. Tests represent a moment in time. So students and their families should still practice the 3Ws and wear a mask, wash hands often, and keep a distance of 6 feet from others.”

State health officials are cautioning against large family gatherings for Thanksgiving, saying an increase in COVID-19 cases has been linked back to community get-togethers. Health officials urge if you are visiting someone you don't live with, you should wear a mask.

If you do travel, NCDHHS recommends getting a COVID-19 test three to four days before your trip.