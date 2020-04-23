CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates from Wednesday, April 22, click here

Key Facts:

There were more than 842,00 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 46,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 76,000 recoveries. More than 4.4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been 2.6 million cases and 183,559 deaths.

North Carolina governor to announce plan for phased reopening: Report

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to lay out a three-part plan Thursday that would allow data to determine when to lift the restrictions of his stay-at-home order, in place since March 30.

A source familiar with the governor's plans shared them Wednesday with WRAL, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh.

Cooper and his coronavirus advisors are planning for a phased return similar to what Pres. Donald J. Trump laid out last week.