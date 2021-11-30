Cooper to update NC COVID-19 data as state watches omicron variant

The U.S. hasn't confirmed any cases of the omicron variant but health officials are closely watching it after Thanksgiving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will have an update on COVID-19 Tuesday, as concerns over the omicron variant are raised across the U.S. and Carolinas.

Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will speak at 3 p.m. The briefing comes as U.S. health officials are closely watching the new omicron variant of COVID-19 that was first reported in South Africa. The U.S. has put a travel ban in place for the country that prevents most people from entering the U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there are no confirmed cases of omicron in the U.S. right now and other experts say it's too soon to tell if current vaccines are effective against the new variant, or how severely it impacts those who are infected.

Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Atrium Health, said the new variant is so concerning because of how it mutated.

“The way viruses usually change and evolve over time is one or two mutations at a time," Ohl said.

Ohl said he couldn't put a specific number to it, but that the delta variant had around 10 to 12 mutations. He said omicron has over 30.

Ohl said very preliminary information does indicate those who are vaccinated may not get the worst of the symptoms.

“The people hospitalized with omicron in South Africa so far seem to be mostly unvaccinated people, which is a little encouraging," Ohl said.

Meanwhile, North Carolina's COVID-19 trends are again moving in the wrong direction. The state's two-week average for positive tests is 8.3%, the highest in all of November. It's still too early to know if there will be a surge in new cases from Thanksgiving gatherings.

