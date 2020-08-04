BELMONT, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced plans to issue an executive order restricting the number of people in "essential" businesses as store clerks and their loved ones speak out in fear of their health.

Several big-box and grocery stores have already enacted restrictions on the number of customers in their stores at one time.

However, not every business is issuing restrictions.

A Gaston County woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said her loved one, who's a store clerk in Belmont, isn't being protected.

She said last week, the clerk rang up more than 150 customers in just one shift.

Her loved one said large families were shopping together, ignoring social distancing rules and browsing the aisles instead of buying essential items.

"They're bringing their kids, newborn babies," the woman said. "It's very upsetting to me."

Harris Teeter announced starting Wednesday, it'll limit the number of people to 50% of each store's building code capacity.

Walmart, Target and Costco already issued their own occupancy limits.

The towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro announced stricter shopping restrictions by only allowing one person per family to shop in stores.

The Gaston County woman is worried her loved one, who's a mother, could be exposing her children to COVID-19 if broader restrictions aren't enacted.

"It's just common sense," she said. "Stay home if you don't have to be out or just send one person to the store."

