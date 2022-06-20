North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

"I'm feeling fine and thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," Cooper announced Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tested positive for COVID-19, the governor announced Monday.

Cooper, who is vaccinated, said he was feeling fine with minor symptoms.

"I'm feeling fine and thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," Cooper said in a video message on his Twitter. "I'm eager to get to work this week and I'm already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing."

North Carolina was seeing a steady rise in several coronavirus metrics through April and May, with infectious disease experts characterizing the trends as a "mini-wave."

Cooper said recent studies show vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms than other patients. During the message, Cooper encouraged all North Carolinians to get vaccinated or boosted if they haven't already.

"Make sure you find out if treatment is right for you if you test positive," Cooper said.

Reported cases are down three weeks in a row, with 23,000 cases reported last week. Health officials caution, however, that case counts could underestimate the true number of infections since many are testing at home and not reporting positive results to the state.

Only hospitalizations are definitively still rising. NCDHHS reported weekly admissions of coronavirus patients totaled 925 last week, the seventh straight week of admission increases.

In the Charlotte region, a couple of counties saw progress in viral impacts from prior weeks. Iredell and Catawba Counties are back in the "low" community level tier, downgraded from "medium", according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

