RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to lay out a three-part plan Thursday that would allow data to determine when to lift the restrictions of his stay-at-home order, in place since March 30.

A source familiar with the governor's plans shared them Wednesday with WRAL, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh.

Cooper and his coronavirus advisors are planning for a phased return similar to what Pres. Donald J. Trump laid out last week.

They will be looking for downward trends in coronavirus deaths, use of intensive care unit beds, hospitalizations, overall COVID-19 cases and the percentage of cases related to testing. The source said deaths and ICU data will weigh the most in the calculation for how the state can reopen.

On Wednesday, North Carolina state officials said there were 7,220 confirmed, positive cases of COVID-19. A total of 242 people had died in the state.

Before a session remote session of the Mecklenburg County Commission, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said Wednesday she hopes Cooper would extend his statewide stay home order another two weeks. She encouraged the Mecklenburg County Commission to send a joint letter to Cooper.

Cooper's current order expires April 29.

Mecklenburg County has had 1,331 confirmed cases and 35 deaths.

On Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster reopened his state's beaches and retail stories. On Wednesday, he announced schools would be closed for the rest of the school year.

South Carolina has seen 4,761 cases with 140 deaths, according to data released Wednesday.

