CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For updates from Wednesday, April 29, click here.

Key Facts:

There were more than 1,040,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 5:15 a.m. EDT Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. death toll is almost 61,000, while over 124,000 people have recovered. Beyond 6 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 3.2 million cases with 227,000 deaths and 970,000 recoveries.

U.S. could see 30 million jobless claims

Weekly U.S. job losses from the coronavirus pandemic are expected to decrease when the latest numbers are reported Thursday, but is expected to bring the total to more than 30 million.

The numbers for the week ending April 25 will be announced at 8:30 a.m. ET. Thursday.

Economists estimate 3.5 million Americans will have filed new applications for unemployment last week, according to USA Today. Economists CNBC cited had that number between 3.25 million and 4 million. That's still down from the 4.4 million claims filed the previous week and the record 6.9 million for one week in late March.

Mecklenburg County stay home order expires Thursday

County leaders announced that its stay home order will expire in order to align with the state's restrictions. This allows some businesses to reopen in accordance with the state's policy.

RELATED: Worldwide coronavirus cases surpass 3.2 million

RELATED: 'About 3 weeks away from not having pork on the shelves'

RELATED: Weekly jobless claims could push US total past 30 million for COVID crisis