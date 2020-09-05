North Carolina now under Phase 1 of reopening: Real-time updates Saturday, May 9

There are nearly 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. According to data from NCDHHS, trends and metrics remain stable.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 13,868 with 527 deaths. From Thursday to Friday the state is reporting 471 new cases. From Wednesday to Thursday the state was reporting 639 new cases.

13,868 with 527 deaths. From Thursday to Friday the state is reporting 471 new cases. From Wednesday to Thursday the state was reporting 639 new cases. Cases in South Carolina: 7,142 with 316 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 97 from Tuesday. A total of 305 people have died, an increase of 9 from Tuesday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.

7,142 with 316 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 97 from Tuesday. A total of 305 people have died, an increase of 9 from Tuesday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state. Cases in Mecklenburg County: 1,983 and 60 deaths — Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director

1,983 and 60 deaths — Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director How to file for unemployment in North Carolina

North Carolina stay home remains in effect: Phase 1 starts May 8.

Phase 1 starts May 8. South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11

Charlotte-area malls open Saturday under Phase 1

Starting Saturday, Simon Properties including SouthPark Mall, Concord Mills Mall, and Charlotte Premium Outlets will all reopen for the first time since March. Also, Eastridge Mall in Gastonia opened Friday at 5 p.m.

Some Charlotte malls have decided to wait to reopen.

Northlake Mall will reopen on Monday, May 18 at 11 a.m.

Carolina Place will reopen on Tuesday, May 12 at 11 a.m.

Catawba County to reopen libraries

Beginning Saturday, May 9, the Catawba County Library will open its doors to the public for the first time since March 17, restoring direct access to computers, library materials, and other in-house resources.