Nursing home COVID-19 cases see significant drop across NC

According to DHHS, new COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are down 15-fold since their peak in January.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina nursing homes have declined rapidly in several weeks, according to state health officials.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday new infections at nursing facilities, adult care homes and other long-term care facilities are down over 15-fold since their peak in January. This means most facilities currently meet the criteria to resume indoor visitation while following recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DHHS said the sharp decrease in new cases can be linked to early vaccination for seniors and residents of long-term care facilities. More than 205,00 vaccines have been administered to nursing home staff members and residents as part of Group 1 vaccinations.

"Protecting our residents and staff in long-term care has been a top priority in our pandemic response efforts and seeing cases decrease in these settings is heartening," Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NC DHHS, said. "I know it has a been a long, difficult year for residents and families, but those measures saved lives and are now allowing us to resume safe, indoor visitation. While we need to continue infection prevention practices, this decrease is also a positive sign of the impact vaccinations have in our communities."