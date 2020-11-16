'I wanted to be part of that for history' | Parent of three volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

They said when the pandemic began, they immediately looked for ways to help with research. They wanted to be on the right side of history.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — There is promising news in the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine. Early data from Moderna shows its vaccine is 94.5% effective at preventing the virus.

Moderna’s announcement comes just one week after Pfizer announced its own vaccine appears to be highly effective.

Both companies are on track to apply for emergency-use approval from the FDA within weeks. If both are approved, there could be 70 million doses available by the end of the year between the two companies.

Still, initial supplies will be limited and rationed.

WCNC Charlotte heard from a North Carolina resident who volunteered in a vaccine trial currently underway. The parent of three said when the pandemic began, they immediately looked for ways to help with research.

They said they wanted to be on the right side of history.

“We look back at what happened with things like the Spanish Flu,” Mortellus said, who is volunteering in the Janssen vaccine trial.

Mortellus says they wanted to do her part to fight the pandemic.

“So that we can save as many lives as possible, and I wanted to be a part of that for history,” they said.

WCNC Charlotte interviewed Mortellus a day after they got their injection.

“I’ve got this nice bruise as you can see,” they said.

Mortellus said based on their initial symptoms, researchers told them they likely had the vaccine rather than the placebo.

“I woke up this morning with the sniffles and a sore throat and a little bit of a fever, but otherwise pretty normal,” Mortellus said.

It comes as a different vaccine trial has made a big announcement on Monday. Moderna announced their vaccine is 94.5% effective.

WCNC Charlotte previously interviewed Rachel Lieff Axelbank who is volunteering in the Moderna trial, after her grandmother died of COVID-19 earlier this year.

She said she’s had two injections with little to no symptoms.

“I noticed my temperature was up maybe a degree and a half for the first 18 hours,” Lieff Axelbank previously said. “I do not know if I have the actual vaccine or placebo, and it’s kind of crazy.”

Both volunteers say they’re not concerned about their own health or safety by being part of the vaccine trials. Mortellus had strong words for anyone who refuses to take a vaccine once it’s approved.

“If you are worried about your own life ahead of the lives of humanity, then that’s just selfish,” they said.