What went into the decision to advance to Phase 3

Phase 3 is expected to last at least 3 weeks. Gov. Cooper said this duration was made shorter intentionally since COVID-19 cases are already rising again across the country, we are entering flu season, and health officials need the ability to react if cases spike here.

"Today, we're cautiously encouraged about where we are in this pandemic. The key indicators we watch in North Carolina remain mostly stable," Cooper said. "But I have to tell you that we see warning signs that the disease could spike again, here and across the country."

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state of North Carolina will enter Phase 3 of reopening on Friday at 5 p.m.

In September, Phase 2.5 allowed gyms, museums and playgrounds to reopen at reduced capacity and increased the number of people allowed at mass gatherings.

"A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5. As the head of the CDC said, a mask is the best tool we have against this virus," Gov. Cooper said.

"Every careful step we make forward, and every time we wear a mask and keep our distance, we are helping to keep this disease at bay, and building a stronger North Carolina," Cooper said.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators.

Gov. Cooper said there is optimism with North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers but also "warning signs" that the tide could turn.

Health officials report three out of the state's four key coronavirus metrics are level right now. The one metric that has started increasing most recently is emergency room reports of COVID-like symptoms.

This is regarded as an early warning metric and will be closely watched over the next few weeks.

According to NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen, the state's positive test rate has been hovering around the goal line of 5%, but the past two days have been above-average. She sees this as a reminder that stability is fragile, which is why North Carolina has been slowly phasing into reopening.

"You see with every venue we are reopening, there are capacity restrictions, masking restrictions, social distancing requirements. I think it is a thoughtful step forward," Cohen said.

State leaders are pointing to science and data as the primary factors in reopening decisions, keeping in mind that outdoor activities with fewer people, more social distancing, and masks are generally regarded as safer.

For example, Gov. Cooper said the decision to allow large outdoor venues to bring back seven percent capacity came from a Carolina Panthers proposal, which the governor believes showed ample space for fans to spread out.

"One of the plans they presented was around that figure, and it looked good and looked safe for everyone," said Cooper. "That was determined to be a good number for that size arena."

The duration of Cooper's new executive order is also intentionally short compared to others he has issued previously, expiring three weeks after it takes effect.

"We know we're getting into cooler weather, and Dr. Cohen has expressed her concern with increased virus spread. We are seeing some increases across the country, and we want to make sure that we keep this window short enough so we can react," Cooper said.

Health officials have previously said that cooler weather tends to drive people indoors, where the virus spreads more easily.