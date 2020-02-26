CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal health officials are warning the public -- the United States is not immune to an outbreak urging state and local governments, hospitals and schools to start planning and prepare for a major disruption to normalcy.

In Charlotte, hospitals and health departments are getting ready to respond should coronavirus become an issue in the Carolinas.

The CDC said it's not a matter of if but when the virus becomes widespread in the United States.

In the Carolinas, hospitals and health departments are doing what they can to prepare for it, but it's also important to remember there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North or South Carolina at this point.

The CDC warns we'll see the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rise.

"The immediate risk to the general American public remains low, but as we have warned that has the potential to change quickly," US Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

That potential is causing hospitals and health departments to gear up. Atrium Health says rooms are ready for any infectious disease. Doctors and staff are trained to wear goggles, masks, gloves, and gowns in those rooms.

Novant Health released a statement today saying it's a "rapidly evolving situation" - they're screening patients on their travel history and have people with certain symptoms wearing masks.

The health departments in both North and South Carolina following the CDC's guidance, and federal officials still trying to calm fears.

"People shouldn't panic if they see new cases," Azar said. "They should know their government, predicted they would have them and have plans in place."

Keeping yourself protected is similar to any other infectious disease. Frequent 20 second-hand washes are your first line of defense. If you're sick, stay home so you don't spread your germs

You can still get your flu shot, if everyone did that fewer people would get the flu, leaving medical resources for possible coronavirus cases.