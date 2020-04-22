RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced that the state's first inmate death related to COVID-19.

The inmate was a man in his 50s who suffered from underlying health conditions. He was housed at the Pender Correctional Institute. Officials said he tested positive and died at the hospital as a result of those pre-existing conditions being complicated by coronavirus.

“Any death is a tragedy, and we must continue our efforts to do all we can to try and flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the men and women in our custody is of paramount importance.”

RELATED: Track COVID-19: Carolinas outbreak map

RELATED: Watch Live: South Carolina schools will remain closed the rest of the year

The inmate showed symptoms of a viral infection on April 8, according to NCDPS. He was isolated from general population in accordance with CDC guidelines and DHHS. He was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive on April 10. He was hospitalized on April 13 and his condition worsened over time until his death on April 21.

Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.