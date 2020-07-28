North Carolina reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations; Cooper to address state data

Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina coronavirus task force will update the state's COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that 1,244 people are in the hospital with coronavirus, marking a new record high since the pandemic began.

According to DHHS data, North Carolina has 116,087 cases of COVID-19 with 1,820 deaths. The state's two-week percentage of positive test results is just below 8%. DHHS data shows the state's overall positive test trend has remained mostly stable with a slight decrease since Gov. Roy Cooper's face mask mandate was issued in June.

Cooper and members of the state's coronavirus task force are scheduled to speak during a press briefing at 4 p.m. Tuesday. WCNC Charlotte will have live coverage of that briefing on WCNC.com, the WCNC Charlotte Facebook page, WCNC Charlotte app and our YouTube channel.

Tuesday's event will also be the first time Gov. Cooper has spoken publicly since President Donald Trump's visit to a lab developing key components of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. During the visit, Trump told WRAL-TV that he plans to accept the Republican Party's nomination in North Carolina. The scaled-down Republican National Convention is still scheduled to take place in Charlotte later this summer after the celebration was canceled in Jacksonville, Florida.

“All I know is I’ll be in North Carolina,” Trump said. ”I am really honored to do it in North Carolina.”