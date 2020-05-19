Lincoln County restaurant owned by county commission chair reopens dining room, defying Cooper's order

Carroll Dean Mitchem was issued a citation for violating Governor Roy Cooper's executive order.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The chair of the Lincoln County Commission was issued a citation after his restaurant reopened for dine-in customers Monday, defying Governor Roy Cooper's executive order.

Carroll Dean Mitchem was cited for violating North Carolina Executive Order 138 when his restaurant, Mitchem's Kitchen in Vale, reopened to the general public. According to Sheriff Bill Beam, the citation was issued after the department received multiple complaints from the public.

"I may not personally approve of all the Emergency Orders issued by Governor Cooper but North Carolina General Statute allows provisions for Governor Cooper to issue orders during a State of Emergency. NC General Statute 166A states, local law enforcement SHALL enforce these orders," Beam said in a press release Monday.

Beam went on to say, "no law enforcement officer has the authority to decide white laws are and are not Constitutional. The NC courts and ultimately the Supreme Court makes these decisions."

Governor Cooper said Monday the state will likely make a decision on when the state could enter Phase 2 of reopening, which would allow restaurants to begin serving dine-in customers at limited capacities, by the middle of the week.