Cooper to update NC COVID-19 cases, trend information

Gov. Cooper will speak publicly for the first time since UNC-Chapel Hill moved all classes online due to COVID-19 clusters on campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and members of the North Carolina coronavirus task force will address the state's latest COVID-19 trends and case data Wednesday afternoon.

Cooper is also expected to face questions about North Carolina schools reopening for the fall semester. Several districts in the Charlotte area opted for "Plan B" reopening, which is a hybrid of in-person learning and virtual classes, while others, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, went with all remote learning to start the year.

North Carolina's state-run virtual learning platform has encountered multiple issues in the first week, with schools reporting outages statewide Monday. There was another glitch Wednesday that was corrected by the afternoon.

The reopening of schools could pave the way and give state leaders more data when it comes to opening other businesses. Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said this will be a big challenge for the state when it comes to preventing further spread of COVID-19.

"I think we can make progress, but it's gonna take constant work from all of us," said Cohen.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill transitioned all classes to online Wednesday after one week of in-person instruction. The decision was made by university leaders after more than 100 students tested positive for COVID-19. Four coronavirus clusters were identified on campus, with officials linking them to off-campus parties.

The university said from August 10 through August 16, the COVID-19 positivity rate at Campus Health rose from 2.8% to 13.6% and as of Monday morning, 954 students had been tested with 177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine. That accounts for both students on and off-campus.

Appalachian State University halted all football practice after 11 cases of COVID-19, including seven students, were linked to the football team. Multiple App State players have voiced their desire to play this season, with the school still expecting to play games this fall.

“Let us play.” - App State football players react to the university suspending practice after 7 students and 4 staffers on the team tested positive for COVID-19. We’re talking to the university about next steps at 5 pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/tvlbqwBQyL — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 19, 2020