Cooper to update COVID-19 as NC says 71% of adults at least partially vaccinated

North Carolina health officials announced that 71% of adults have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as an FDA panel backed shots for young kids.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 metrics and vaccinations Wednesday, one day after state health officials announced that 71% of adults have taken at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory board voted in favor of approving Pfizer's vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, which could be a key factor in ending the pandemic. The vaccine is currently only available for kids at least 12 years old. This week, the FDA will vote on that recommendation, and if approved, the CDC will get the final say on who gets the vaccine and when.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave a breakdown of who has been vaccinated by age group Tuesday. Here's how those numbers look:

COVID-19 vaccinations by age in North Carolina

12-17 : 45%

: 45% 18-24 : 50%

: 50% 25-49 : 59%

: 59% 50-64 : 72%

: 72% 65-74 : 86%

: 86% 75+ : 91%

: 91% Total: 59%

Novant Health, one of the largest health care providers in the Charlotte area, announced Tuesday that every single COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in its system was not vaccinated. Of the people who are hospitalized, Novant said the majority are older or have underlying health conditions. Those are the people currently due for a booster shot.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are approved for older people, those with underlying health conditions, and people who are at risk of getting exposed to the virus on the job.

But the CDC said all 15 million Americans who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot should go get a booster, data shows it doesn’t give the same level of protection as the two-dose mRNA vaccines.

“When you get two doses of the mRNA vaccine and you’re under the age of 65 in particular, you’re very well protected still -- even with delta -- from hospitalization and death,” Dr. David Priest with Novant Health said.

Johns Hopkins University said 11,142 people died due to COVID-19 across the U.S. for the week ending Sept. 5. That number climbed to 14,491 three weeks later. For the week ending Sunday, it was back down to 11,213 -- higher than the Sept. 5 number.

