Cooper expected to issue mask guidance Thursday afternoon

New guidance from the CDC recommends everyone, even fully vaccinated people, wear masks while indoors. So far, 57% of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to provide an update on face masks Thursday following the CDC's new guidance that recommends even fully vaccinated people wear coverings indoors due to a rise in COVID-19.

Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. It's unclear if Cooper will announce another mask mandate like at the beginning of the pandemic or if he'll recommend them in public spaces.

Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's health director, said the health department fully supports the new CDC guidance. Harris said masking up is still important, as about half of the county's population isn't vaccinated.

Harris urged everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks indoors with others but stopped short of issuing a new mandate at this time.

"We'll continue to try to help people understand why it's important to mask and vaccinate," Harris said. "It's not an either-or, it's a both right now."

State health officials say the highly contagious delta variant, which is sweeping across the country, is responsible for 70% of new COVID-19 cases here. Harris said fully vaccinated people can still have breakthrough cases. Most of those will have milder symptoms, but it's possible to spread the virus to others.

