North Carolina is 2nd safest state from COVID despite recent upsurge, study finds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in North Carolina but a new study reports that the state is the second safest in the country from the pandemic.
Based on rates of vaccinations, positive test rates, hospitalizations and deaths, North Carolina ranks only behind South Dakota in overall population safety, says financial news and information site WalletHub.
North Carolina ranks:
- First in vaccination rate
- First in lowest death rate
- And 23rd in hospitalizations
Data is based on statistics as of Monday.
WalletHub says it “compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Our data set includes the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.”
