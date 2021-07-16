COVID-19 cases are rising in NC -- but why?

These numbers are the highest numbers in more than two months and are possibly the result of the all the travel and Fourth of July weekend get-a-ways.

North Carolina is in the midst of an up tick in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

After months of declines, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said that twice this week, overall cases have reached over 1,000 a day.

These numbers are the highest numbers in more than two months and are possibly the result of the all the travel and Fourth of July weekend get-a-ways.

State metrics do not explicitly say if those new positive cases were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people, but nationally the director of the National Institutes of Health said unvaccinated people make up 99% of the new COVID-19 cases.

Local, state, and national health officials add that the more serious cases are to those who aren't fully protected that's why the White house continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated.

"We're now on individual focus on trying to get every — as many people in this country and in North Carolina vaccinated as possible because it will save lives," White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki said.

