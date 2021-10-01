North Carolina surpasses 7,500 COVID-19 related deaths

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina daily numbers are down after Saturday's alarming numbers. However, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 142 additional deaths, which means over 7,500 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.

Health officials reported 8,833 new cases on Sunday, which is down from Saturday's record-breaking high in daily cases of 11,581 reported. The percentage of positive test results is averaging 13.9% over the last two weeks. NCDHHS is reporting that 3,774 people are hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19.