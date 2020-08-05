North Carolina to enter Phase 1 of reopening today: Real-time updates Friday, May 8

There are nearly 14,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. According to data from NCDHHS, trends and metrics remain stable.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 13,397 with 507 deaths. From Wednesday to Thursday the state is reporting 639 new cases. From Tuesday to Wednesday the state was reporting 502 new cases.

1,932 and 59 deaths — which is up 130 cases from Sunday. Wednesday, Mecklenburg County announced one additional death, bringing the total to 58. Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director

North Carolina stay home order expiration: May 8; begins Phase one May 8

May 8; begins Phase one May 8 South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11

What you need to know about Phase 1 of reopening North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday the state will soon enter Phase 1 of reopening by easing certain COVID-19 restrictions.