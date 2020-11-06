North Carolina Zoo to reopen next week

The North Carolina Zoo announced it will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15 after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced that it will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15, with procedures in place to protect staff members and guests from COVID-19.

According to NC Zoo officials, the biggest change will be how guests purchase tickets. Walk-up purchases will not be allowed. All tickets must be purchased in advance and they will be timed. Tickets must be purchased three days in advance and the zoo will reopen with a capacity of 2,000 people.

Guests will enter and exist through North America, and the zoo's pathways are now one-way to encourage social distancing. Guests will still be allowed to stop and view outdoor habitats. There will be signs and decals on the ground directing visitors how to navigate the layout.

Frequently touched surfaces and commonly used areas, such as restrooms, will be cleaned throughout the day, and the zoo will have hand sanitizer stations placed throughout for guests.

The zoo has provided this list of important things to know before you go: