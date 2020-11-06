North Carolina Zoo to reopen next week

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced that it will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15, with procedures in place to protect staff members and guests from COVID-19.
According to NC Zoo officials, the biggest change will be how guests purchase tickets. Walk-up purchases will not be allowed. All tickets must be purchased in advance and they will be timed. Tickets must be purchased three days in advance and the zoo will reopen with a capacity of 2,000 people.
Guests will enter and exist through North America, and the zoo's pathways are now one-way to encourage social distancing. Guests will still be allowed to stop and view outdoor habitats. There will be signs and decals on the ground directing visitors how to navigate the layout.
Frequently touched surfaces and commonly used areas, such as restrooms, will be cleaned throughout the day, and the zoo will have hand sanitizer stations placed throughout for guests.
The zoo has provided this list of important things to know before you go:
- Full list of guidelines for visiting at www.nczoo.org/timed-ticketing. Please read before you visit.
- No walk-up entry is available at this time. All guests, including zoo members, must pre-arrange their visit, including children under two.
- Reservations are taken for three weeks out.
- Credit or debit card payment is preferred.
- The Zoo is unable to provide refunds for weather or animal visibility.
- Guests are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles.
- Indoor and enclosed habitats are closed at this time. This includes Aviary, Desert, Streamside, Polar Bear Underwater Viewing and Ice Cave, and Sea Birds.
- Playgrounds and Smart Carts are closed at this time.
- Seasonal attractions including Giraffe Deck, Air Hike, Treehouse Trek, Carousel and Butterfly Garden are closed at this time.
- Our gift shop will be open with limited capacity, and food service will be take-out only.
- If you choose to purchase food inside the Zoo outdoor seating is available with tables set six feet apart.
- If you wish to bring your own food, you can picnic at our Solar Pointe picnic area before or after your Zoo visit.
- Strollers are not allowed on the exit tram, except for folding, umbrella-style strollers that fit in the seat. Guests can also rent strollers at the Zoo, but these are not allowed on the trams.
- Wheelchairs and Electric Convenience rentals are available, and they will be sanitized between uses. There is limited availability, and they are rented on a first-come, first-served basis.