North Gaston High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

North Gaston principal George Conner said the staff member hasn't been at school this week and the building was deep cleaned as a precaution.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at North Gaston High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed this week.

In a message sent to parents, North Gaston principal George Conner said the employee hasn't been in the building since the new school year started Monday but the school still ordered a deep cleaning as a precaution.

North Gaston High is at least the third school in the Charlotte area to have at least one new coronavirus case this week. Poplin Elementary School in Union County transitioned to all remote learning after two staff members tested positive this week, and Lake Norman Elementary School also reported one new case.

A North Gaston High School employee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the school, the employee hasn’t been in the building though the school still conducted a deep cleaning. More at 5 & 6 pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/Y5dXhWhyEc — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 20, 2020

Conner told North Gaston students and their families the health department conducted contact tracing for the staff member who tested positive, as well as a deep cleaning of the school. The staff member has not been identified due to privacy concerns.

"While I know this is concerning, please refrain from sharing information about this situation -- doing so only 'fuels the rumor mill' and creates heightened anxiety for our school family," Conner said.