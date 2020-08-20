North Gaston High School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at North Gaston High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school confirmed this week.
In a message sent to parents, North Gaston principal George Conner said the employee hasn't been in the building since the new school year started Monday but the school still ordered a deep cleaning as a precaution.
North Gaston High is at least the third school in the Charlotte area to have at least one new coronavirus case this week. Poplin Elementary School in Union County transitioned to all remote learning after two staff members tested positive this week, and Lake Norman Elementary School also reported one new case.
Conner told North Gaston students and their families the health department conducted contact tracing for the staff member who tested positive, as well as a deep cleaning of the school. The staff member has not been identified due to privacy concerns.
"While I know this is concerning, please refrain from sharing information about this situation -- doing so only 'fuels the rumor mill' and creates heightened anxiety for our school family," Conner said.
Gaston County Schools is one of many districts in the Charlotte area that reopened using "Plan B," which is a hybrid of in-person and virtual instruction, this year. Students returned school this week in two groups, with all students learning virtually on Wednesdays..