North Myrtle Beach leaders approve face mask mandate

A person who fails to comply shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $25.00.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The North Myrtle Beach City Council has passed an ordinance calling for the use of face masks in public places.

During Tuesday’s special meeting, council members voted unanimously on the ordinance. It takes effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 2.

According to information from the city, anyone entering businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies, hair and/or nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors must wear a face covering while inside.

A person who fails to comply shall be guilty of a civil infraction, punishable by a fine of not more than $25.00.

