'We expect that number to increase': Delta variant spreading rapidly, Novant expert says

The delta variant is responsible for roughly 25% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Novant infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doctors with Novant Health in Charlotte said Thursday the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading quickly across the United States.

"We do know that roughly 25% of cases in the United States currently are the delta variant," Priest said. "We've said over the last few weeks, about every two weeks, that number is doubling. So we expect that number to increase. Invariably, the cases we see locally, even if we don't know it right then in the moment, will be the delta variant."

According to the latest information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 53% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 396 people are hospitalized statewide due to the virus.

