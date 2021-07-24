Novant Health holds street fair pushing vaccine, over 100 people attended

State officials said more people need to get vaccinated to stop the virus and its variants from spreading.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 cases are at their highest levels in months here in North Carolina. It comes as vaccination rates are slowing down in the state.

Right now 57% of everyone over 12 has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 54% are fully vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

State officials said more people need to get vaccinated to stop the virus and its variants from spreading.

Novant Health made a big push to get more shots into more arms Saturday. The health care provider kicked off the first of three street festivals, to mark the progress made in the fight against the virus.

The event aimed to support local businesses, honor healthcare workers, and incentivize people to get the vaccine.

As the delta variant spreads, health officials want to continue to make getting a shot accessible and easy to everyone.

"We are looking at the possibility of having vaccination in our clinics," President of Novant Health Greater Charlotte Market & Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Saad Ehtisham said.

The event offered the vaccine to anyone who still hasn't gotten their shot, like Nicholas Logiodice.

"I said why not let's do it today," Logiodice said.

Logiodice rolled up his sleeve to get the one dose Johnson and Johnson shot. He said the time has never been right to be vaccinated.

"Being in the postal service I was very busy and I never got the information of when to actually do it so time was an issue and now that I have some time and I'm here it just seemed like the opportunity to do it," Logiodice said.

Health experts have said for months, vaccines are our way back to normal.

"Be with each other celebrate coming through the pandemic and celebrate that the vaccination allowed us to get here," Ehtisham said.

