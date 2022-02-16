Novant Health loosens visitor restrictions at NC hospitals

Starting Wednesday, most patients hospitalized at Novant Health facilities in North Carolina will be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced it is adjusting visitor restrictions at its North Carolina hospitals due to a decline in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Most patients hospitalized at Novant facilities in North Carolina will now be allowed to have an unrestricted number of visitors who are at least 12 years old, with limits remaining in place in certain areas, or as needed for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

Visitor restrictions will remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are either hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19.

Novant announced it will also allow children of all ages to accompany adults to appointments if child care is not available.

Novant Health hospital visitor requirements:

Be health, with no symptoms of COVID-19

Pass a COVID-19 screening, which can be completed online before they arrive. Click here for more information

Properly wear a mask at all times, including while in a patient's room or waiting area

Mecklenburg County leaders are set to vote on rescinding the county's mask mandate Wednesday evening. Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington is expected to recommend lifting the mandate, which was reinstated last August during the peak of the omicron surge.

