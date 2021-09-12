Omicron variant found by NC lab, but not yet confirmed in NC residents

Mako staffers run positive test samples through multiple machines in a 48-hour genomic sequencing process.

HENDERSON, N.C. — Although no infections by the coronavirus' omicron variant have been confirmed in North Carolina, it's been found in a growing number of states.

A Mako Medical lab in Henderson, which analyzes 100,000 virus tests from 43 states every week, has identified four omicron cases in the past week, from Colorado, Georgia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

“We’ll be able to tell which variant belongs to each sample, and we’ll have all that information in our tracking system as to what patient that was, what state they are from and all that," Lauren Moon, Mako's sequencing manager, said Wednesday.

