UNC Charlotte student tests positive for omicron variant

A student at UNC Charlotte tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County health leaders said Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student at UNC Charlotte tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19, marking the first confirmed case of the variant in Mecklenburg County, health officials announced Friday.

Health Director Gibbie Harris said this is also the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in North Carolina. During a news conference Friday, Harris said she's not surprised the variant is here, given the large population and the amount of travel during the holiday season.

Rick Tankersley, UNC Charlotte's vice chancellor for research and economic development, said the student, who lives on campus, traveled out of state for Thanksgiving break before returning to North Carolina. The student has since recovered from the infection.

Mecklenburg County Public Health said the case was identified through UNC Charlotte's sequencing program. In a statement, the health department said the student was isolated and has recovered.

"Testing was done when they returned to campus after Thanksgiving," Tankersley said. "Based upon those results, all positive results are handed off to our sequencing team, which combines those positive tests with others we're collecting through a partnership with the county and StarMed to detect the presence of other variants in the community."

Tankersley said all of the student's close contacts were tested and those results came back negative.

"There is no indication of any transmission on campus or in the community," Tankersley said.

The student is fully vaccinated, according to Tankersley. He said their symptoms were mild in nature and they did not require hospitalization from the infection.

This should not be surprising. Health officials have long said it’s just a matter of time.



However, there is still many unknowns of this variant.



Doctors say vaccine is still the number one tool to prevent serious illness. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 10, 2021

WCNC Charlotte will stream that news conference on the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. This story will be updated once we gather more information.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts