Why does the omicron variant have experts so concerned?

Like the delta variant, omicron appears to be more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There have been several COVID-19 variants at this point. So why does omicron have experts so concerned?

Let's connect the dots.

The data is still very limited, but there is concern that it could also cause more re-infections in people who already had the virus. That's because omicron has more mutations than we've seen in other variants.

UPDATE: Everyone ages 18 years and older is eligible for a #COVID19 booster shot.



You may get your booster 6 months after you’re fully vaccinated with a 2-dose vaccine & 2 months after you’re fully vaccinated with a 1-dose vaccine.



More: https://t.co/77CTFuJFcO. pic.twitter.com/tte5D6e2JO — CDC (@CDCgov) November 22, 2021

Researchers in South Africa say they've identified at least 30 changes to the original spike protein.

For context, the Delta variant has less than half as many. More mutations mean our current covid vaccines are less specialized to target the variant.

The CDC says variants are to be expected because viruses are constantly changing. Experts say your best defense is still getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

