CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but as Holly’z Hope founder Holly Davis will tell you, it’s deeper than that.

“Dogs are their family,” Davis said.

While you want to care for all of your family, these days people are having a hard enough time feeding themselves.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Davis said. “They have to choose between feeding their families or their dogs."

That’s where Holly’z Hope decided to step in.

“I knew there would be people out there worried and who do you call for dog food," Davis said.

Davis put out an ask for anyone who could donate.

"Puppy food or adult food, weight management food," Davis said, “We also look for things like flea medication and heartworm [medication]."

Davis said the community immediately stepped up.

“We had thousands and thousands of pounds of dog food in like three days, it was amazing," Davis said.

Davis said she and her volunteers deliver it themselves.

“We set it up so there’s no interaction between anyone, and we wiped off the dog bags and sanitized them," Davis said.

Davis started this initiative a few weeks ago and says the recipients are so grateful.

“People don’t expect us to be knocking on the door dropping off dog food." Davis said, “So we knock on the door and their faces just light up, truly. They’re just, they’re shocked, and then they’re so appreciative because you know they worry, they worry about feeding their dog.”

Davis said it goes to show that together, we can all get through this.

“The kindness of strangers can change people’s lives," Davis said. “People are doing it in their own small ways and for us, this is the way we could do it.

Holly’z Hope serves people from Mecklenburg to Iredell county.

If you need dog food, you can contact Holly’z Hope here and add your name, address, and the size of your dog.

To learn how to donate, you can visit their website here.

