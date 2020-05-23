New Orleans has fourth straight day without new coronavirus death

Of the 115 new cases reported Saturday, 42 were in Evangeline Parish, 22 in Lafayette Parish and 12 in East Baton Rouge.

NEW ORLEANS — Only 15 new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Louisiana Saturday and none of them were in Orleans or Jefferson Parish.

This is the fourth straight day without a single COVID-19 death for New Orleans and the third for Jefferson Parish. It's a good sign for the two parishes hit hardest at the beginning of the outbreak.

The LDH noted that today's testing numbers are not complete due to technical errors. For comparison, 2,639 test results were reported Saturday. On Friday, 6,427 were reported.

Here are the latest numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health as of Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Deaths: 2,560 (+15)

Cases Reported: 37,040 (+115)

Patients in Hospitals: 836 (-31)

Patients on Ventilators: 112 (+8)

Presumed Recovered: 26,249 (Reported Weekly)