Some shoppers panic buying again as concern rises over a potential COVID-19 second wave

Suppliers said they feel more prepared to meet demand this time around but still discourage product hoarding.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’ve visited your neighborhood grocery store recently in and around Charlotte, you may have noticed a scarce selection of toilet paper and cleaning supplies similar to what we saw at the start of the pandemic.

Manufacturers say this panic buying is the result of shoppers anticipating what some are calling a second wave of the coronavirus as cases continue to rise nationwide.

“We got paper plates, lots of tissue, and paper towels as well so we’re prepared for when it goes out of stock again,” shopper Carlitha Saunders said.

WCNC Charlotte found empty shelves where toilet paper, paper towels, and other paper products should be at Target locations in Northlake, Matthews, and Huntersville as well as the Harris Teeter on South Boulevard in Charlotte's South End neighborhood.

Many stores are attempting to limit quantities of certain items for each customer, but so far that hasn’t proved to be too helpful.

“Anytime there is a supply here, even if they say just buy one, we pick one up as we go — so we’re pretty stocked up,” shopper Sarita Gonzales said.

Cleaning supplies are also in high demand too. When disinfectants like Clorox wipes are hard to come by some shoppers say they are forced to improvise.

“I make my own Clorox wipes just paper towels and pour bleach over it,” Saunders said.