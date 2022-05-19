Pat McCrory tests positive for COVID-19

The former governor of North Carolina, who also just ran for U.S. Senate, was diagnosed on Wednesday. He was last in public for a watch party in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina governor and recent U.S. Senate candidate Pat McCrory said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a tweet Thursday, McCrory thanked supporters and friends for supportive messages since Tuesday. He said he was not as responsive because of the diagnosis.

thanks for so many kind notes from friends and supporters since Tuesday. Have not been as responsive because I got diagnosed with Covid yesterday. It's no fun!

I love u all. Appreciate all your prayers for Ann and me. God bless. — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) May 19, 2022

McCrory was last in public on Tuesday, the night of the primary elections in North Carolina. He hosted a campaign watch party at the Selwyn Pub in Charlotte.

McCrory lost his bid in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate to U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who currently represents North Carolina's 13th district in the House. Budd will face Cheri Beasley, a Democrat and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, in the midterm elections in November.

