Elementary school student died of COVID-19, Mecklenburg County Public Health says

The child's exact age was not confirmed, nor which school the child attended.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health confirms an elementary-aged child has died of COVID-19.

Details were scarce, but the health department confirmed to WCNC Charlotte the child's death was reported to them last week. It was not clear if the child was enrolled in a public school or private academy.

A spokesperson for the health department confirmed two children's deaths have been tied to the virus in Mecklenburg County since the start of 2021.