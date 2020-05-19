Rock Hill's Piedmont Hospital is one of the first to reopen its doors to a limited number of guests for their patients.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Piedmont Hospital in Rock Hill is one of the first to reopen its doors to a limited number of guests during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After months of a strict lockdown at nearly every area hospital, Piedmont will allow some guests inside. They must pass safety requirements before entering as the hospital will allow one guest per patient, including those getting care in the emergency room or patients with a scheduled elective procedure.

“We’re limiting visitors where possible purely because of the need to social distance and that’s something we’re really trying to enforce,” said Dr. Nathaniel Kesner, lead hospitalist at Piedmont..

All guests must meet certain safety requirements including checking your temperature before entering and wearing a mask at all times. Piedmont Hospital says the priority is keeping patients and staff healthy and safe.

Hospital leaders tell WCNC Charlotte it’s likely this visitor policy will be indefinite.The good news is that this change will allow family and friends to see their loved ones in person during their stay at the hospital unlike before.