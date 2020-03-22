ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Pike Nurseries said early Sunday that it is suspending in-store operations effective immediately as a result of the expanding COVID-19 outbreak.

"All store locations will now exclusively offer delivery and curbside pick-up from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.," the chain said in a release. "Customers can complete an online form or call their local store to order, and a Pike Nurseries employee-owner will return the call to personally consult on the request and finalize the order."

Founder William "Pete" Pike opened the business in the late 1950s on US 41 in Marietta, Ga., before expanding to 18 retail outlets in the Atlanta and Charlotte areas today. Pike passed away on February 28, according to the company's website.

With regard to COVID-19, Pike's management team says they are carefully monitoring the evolving situation and continuing to follow the cleaning and safety guidelines from the CDC and World Health Organization, as well as federal and state officials.

