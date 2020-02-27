CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Trump and health officials all over the country have now said it's time to prepare for coronavirus impacts in the U.S. The North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force says that includes having plans in place for various scenarios like:

How will you care for a sick relative?

What are your company's policies for sick time or telehealth?

Would you be able to work from home if an outbreak becomes more substantial?

You might also be wondering whether you should stock up on supplies.

The Department of Homeland Security has put out guidelines for preparing for a pandemic. They include:

Gathering a two-week supply of food and water

Ensuring a continuous supply of prescriptions

Having over-the-counter medications on hand, like pain relievers, cold and flu medicine

Experts also said you might need soap, detergent and baby supplies for at least a month, in case supplies get disrupted.

Pandemic Before a Pandemic Store a two week supply of water and food. Periodically check your regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply in your home. Have any nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins.

"This just a really good time in North Carolina," says Dr. Betsey Tillson, State Health Director and Co-Chair of the North Carolina Coronavirus Task Force. "The risk is low. Start looking ahead and being prepared."

Meantime, doctors said the rush on masks is actually harmful.



"It will diminish the supply for people who are sick, who we actually want... to wear face masks to prevent the spread," Dr. Tillson says.

Health officials said daily practices are the key to prevention. So, that includes:

Hand-washing

Not touching your face

Covering coughs

Staying home when sick

According to health officials, if you develop a dry cough, fever and shortness of breath and have a travel history that puts you at risk for coronavirus or direct contact with someone infected, see a doctor.

"Call ahead," said Dr. Tillson. "If you are going to a healthcare facility, we want to be sure those protections are put into place and they're not exposing other people."

MORE ON THIS TOPIC ON WCNC.COM:

RELATED: VERIFY: CDC did not recommend shaving beards to protect against coronavirus

RELATED: North Carolina preparing as concern over coronavirus grows

RELATED: Coronavirus: Mystery case in California; Virus reaches Latin America

RELATED: Flight attendant on South Korea-Los Angeles route tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking President Trump's coronavirus press conference