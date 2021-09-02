Another Fort Mill school forced into remote learning due to COVID-19

Pleasant Knoll is the second middle school in Fort Mill to transition to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

FORT MILL, S.C. — Another Fort Mill school is transitioning to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases, the district announced Thursday.

Pleasant Knoll Middle School will go remote for all students beginning Friday, Sept. 3 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases that indicate community spread within the school. Students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days, which is the recommendation by South Carolina health officials. Students will return to in-person learning on Friday, Sept. 17.

All afterschool activities, including sports and clubs, are canceled during the virtual learning period.

"We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind," Fort Mill School District said in a statement.

Forest Creek Middle School is also on remote learning until Sept. 9. According to the Fort Mill Schools COVID-19 dashboard, 268 students are positive for COVID-19. The latest update reported 23 positive students and two positive staff members at Pleasant Knoll, with 101 students in quarantine.

Dr. Jonathan Knoche, a medical consultant with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), said Wednesday that the delta variant is affecting more children than ever. Knoche said kids aged 11-20 have seen the highest number of new cases in the state since Aug. 30.

