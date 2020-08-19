CNN Poll: Majority of Americans surveyed embarrassed by US COVID-19 response

Nearly 80 percent of the 1,108 people surveyed are at least somewhat angry about how things are going in the country.

WASHINGTON — A CNN poll released Wednesday shows more than half of Americans say they disapprove of how President Donald Trump and the nation's leaders are handling the coronavirus pandemic and are embarrassed by the country's response.

More than 60 percent say they believe the president could be doing more to fight COVID-19, and 68 percent are embarrassed by the way the U.S. has responded to COVID-19.

SSRS, an independent research company, interviewed 1,108 people from Aug. 12 through 15 for the survey.

When asked if they approved or disapproved of how President Donald Trump is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, 58 percent said they disapproved, while 38 percent approved and 4 percent had no opinion.

However, when asked if they approved of how the president was handling the economy, 51 percent said they approved while 44 percent disapproved and 5 percent didn't have an opinion.

Still, 79 percent of people surveyed said they were either somewhat or very angry about the way things are currently going in the country.

When asked if the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind or ahead in the country, 55 percent said the worst is yet to come.

As we mentioned above, 62 percent of those surveyed said President Trump could be doing more to fight the pandemic. That opinion has increased since the question was last asked back in April.

Of those surveyed, 52 percent say they aren't comfortable returning to their regular routine based on COVID-19 conditions where they live.