Positive case of COVID-19 reported at West Iredell High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools is reported a positive case of COVID-19 t West Iredell High School adding to a growing list of schools seeing positive cases.
The school district said all families and staff members have been notified. They also reported that due to following established I-SS protocol, including proper social distancing and mask-wearing, no student or adult has been deemed a "close contact" to the individual that tested positive, and school will continue as scheduled on Friday.
On Thursday, school received a deep cleaning protocol. Additionally, all students and staff are screened prior to the beginning of each school day. Temperatures of every individual who enters the building are taken daily.