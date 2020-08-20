x
Positive case of COVID-19 reported at West Iredell High School

The district said no student or staff has been deemed a "close contact" to the individual that tested positive, and school will continue as scheduled on Friday.
FILE - In this July 29, 2020, file photo, custodian Doug Blackmer cleans a desk in a classroom at the Jesse Franklin Taylor Education Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell-Statesville Schools is reported a positive case of COVID-19 t West Iredell High School adding to a growing list of schools seeing positive cases.

The school district said all families and staff members have been notified. They also reported that due to following established I-SS protocol, including proper social distancing and mask-wearing, no student or adult has been deemed a "close contact" to the individual that tested positive, and school will continue as scheduled on Friday.

On Thursday, school received a deep cleaning protocol.  Additionally, all students and staff are screened prior to the beginning of each school day. Temperatures of every individual who enters the building are taken daily.

    

