Key Facts:

There were more than 869,00 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 5 a.m. ET on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 49,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 80,000 recoveries. More than 4.6 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been 2.7 million cases and 183,559 deaths.

President Trump to sign $500B virus bill

President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

The measure passed Congress almost unanimously Thursday, but the lopsided tally belies a potentially bumpier path ahead as battle lines are being formed for much more ambitious future legislation that may prove far more difficult to maneuver through Congress.

“Millions of people out of work,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “This is really a very, very, very sad day. We come to the floor with nearly 50,000 deaths, a huge number of people impacted, and the uncertainty of it all. We hope to soon get to a recovery phase. But right now we’re still in mitigation.”