CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The FDA is cracking down on products falsely claiming to cure or prevent coronavirus. Unfortunately, people are falling for these phony promises, and experts say it’s becoming a crisis in itself.

“People tend to want to believe that there are cure-alls out there," said Eric Smart, CEO of Myaderm, a pharmaceutical CBD company.

Smart says bad actors in the industry are trying to peddle CBD as a cure for COVID-19.

“Don’t believe it, it is all a scam," Smart said. "If there’s some sort of claim about anything related to the coronavirus and CBD that is inaccurate at best and dangerous at worst.”

This week the New York Attorney General sent a cease and desist to a CBD company for these false claims.

“They were making pretty outrageous claims around the ability of CBD and hemp derivatives to cure and prevent coronavirus infections, which is absurd,” Smart said.

The FDA has sent dozens of warning letters this week to companies falsely claiming their products can cure, prevent, or treat COVID-19. Everything from supplements to essential oils, air purifiers to teas.

The FDA and world health organization warn that none of it will cure or prevent coronavirus.

They’re not approved, and not regulated.

“There are tons of products being made in someone’s kitchen sink," Smart said. "You don’t want that.”

Experts say the best and only known defense we have right now is to continue social distancing and washing our hands.