Key Facts:

There were more than 787,960 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States around 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 42,000 deaths in the U.S., with more than 73,000 recoveries. More than 4 million tests have been conducted nationwide.

Worldwide, there have been 2.4 million cases and 171,152 deaths.

ReOpen NC rally planned for Tuesday in Raleigh

Protesters calling for a quicker reopening of the North Carolina economy amid the coronavirus pandemic plan to rally Tuesday near the governor's mansion and say they'll do so every Tuesday as needed.

Their attorney said members plan to exercise social distancing at the 11 a.m. protest. A once-discussed plan to bus people in has been set aside, attorney Anthony Biller said.

Insulin maker offering free 90-day supply to patients financially impacted by pandemic

One insulin maker is offering diabetic patients free insulin for 90 days if they no longer have health insurance coverage because they lost their jobs during the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced April 14 that the offer is available through its diabetes patient assistance program.



