Publix makes masks optional for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The grocery store chain made the change due to Thursday's updated CDC guidance.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On Friday, Publix announced it would no longer require people to wear face masks indoors if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a brief press release, the grocery store chain said it made the change in response to new guidance from the CDC. The changes at Publix take effect on Saturday, May 15.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to use face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store," the release said in part.

Publix is one of many stores here in Florida and across the country to drop its face mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.

Stores include Walmart and Sam's Club, Costco and Trader Joe's.