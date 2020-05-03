RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Department of Health and Human Services has notified a Raleigh restaurant that the person who they said has contracted the COVID-19 virus from this area ate there recently.

So•ca posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night the restaurant was contacted earlier in the day. Officials with WCDHHS informed the restaurant the individual who tested positive dined there last Saturday.

“When the Wake County Department of Health and Human Services showed up early this afternoon, we compiled a list, using our reservation and point of sale systems, of all guests who could have potentially been in contact with the individual," So•ca owner Sean Degnan said, in part, in a press release to NBC affiliate WRAL.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page Wednesday night said that everything was cleaned thoroughly after they were notified.

