Cases in North Carolina: 1,561, with 8 deaths

1,561, with 8 deaths Cases in South Carolina: 1,083, with 22 deaths

1,083, with 22 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 420, with 1 death

South Carolina Gov. announces closure of non-essential businesses

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Director, projected between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could die from coronavirus, even with the social distancing measures in place.

"This is going to be a very painful, very, very painful two weeks," President Trump said.

Without social distancing guidelines, the U.S. death toll could skyrocket above 2 million, Dr. Birx said.

Wednesday, April 1

South Carolina non-essential businesses will close at 5 p.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It focuses on three key types of businesses: Entertainment venues, recreational facilities, and close-contact personal services (barbershops, nail salons, etc.)

The order does not impact grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and other essential services.

